Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $556,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 36.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 25.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $227,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AWK opened at $171.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

