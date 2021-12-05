Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 306 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,591,000 after buying an additional 806,935 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 113.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,416,000 after buying an additional 799,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 39.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after buying an additional 520,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,712,000 after buying an additional 147,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 36.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,040,000 after buying an additional 146,367 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $106.89 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.46.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.73%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

