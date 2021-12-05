Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Resolute Forest Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 42.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 88,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of RFP stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $928.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.29. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

