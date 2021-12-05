Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 10,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XELA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $201.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc A. Beilinson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $541,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 474,551 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 417,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

