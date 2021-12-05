Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.31

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.31 and last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 13993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

Expensify Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

