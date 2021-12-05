Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 2,762.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,762.50 ($36.09).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of LON:EXPN traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,450 ($45.07). The company had a trading volume of 869,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,549. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,513 ($45.90). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,313.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,081.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.84 billion and a PE ratio of 43.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

