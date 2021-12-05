Falconswap Price Tops $0.0486 on Major Exchanges (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. Falconswap has a market cap of $1.82 million and $76,818.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Falconswap has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00239245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.