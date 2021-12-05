FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Short Interest Update

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,346 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.35% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

