Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Update

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 738,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 45.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after purchasing an additional 690,725 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,003,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,864,000 after acquiring an additional 57,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,764,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 253,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

