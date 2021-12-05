Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCOR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

FCOR stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66.

