Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,847,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $2,452,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 26,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,061,079.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 942,064 shares of company stock valued at $37,331,434. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

