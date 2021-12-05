Fifth Third Bancorp Has $668,000 Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

