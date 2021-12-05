Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New $615,000 Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $3,024,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after buying an additional 882,112 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth about $1,405,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $5,596,924.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $626,937.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,039 shares of company stock worth $21,557,667.

DOCN stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.