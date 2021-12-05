Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,281 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Sanofi by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Sanofi by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

