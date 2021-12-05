Financial Analysis: Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) versus Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

82.0% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Scholar Rock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A Scholar Rock $15.40 million 57.22 -$86.48 million ($3.41) -7.36

Jasper Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholar Rock.

Volatility & Risk

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jasper Therapeutics and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00

Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 132.07%. Scholar Rock has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.96%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Jasper Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A 17.43% 3.98% Scholar Rock -672.72% -54.11% -35.51%

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Jasper Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.