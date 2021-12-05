Financial Comparison: Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Natus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Natus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natus Medical has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nuwellis and Natus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuwellis currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 504.84%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Natus Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and Natus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 1.67 -$15.84 million ($3.85) -0.32 Natus Medical $415.68 million 1.81 -$16.61 million $0.48 45.81

Nuwellis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natus Medical. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Natus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -219.99% -71.35% -62.43% Natus Medical 3.59% 9.07% 6.55%

Summary

Natus Medical beats Nuwellis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc. provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders. The company was founded by Maurizio Liverani, John Robert Camber Porter, William New, Jr., Brian Prinn and William W. Moore on May 26, 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

