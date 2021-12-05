Financial Comparison: Trevali Mining (TREVF) versus The Competition

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS: TREVF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Trevali Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trevali Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -14.10% 6.22% 2.46% Trevali Mining Competitors -1,028.46% 6.75% 0.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trevali Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83 Trevali Mining Competitors 691 2362 2739 110 2.38

Trevali Mining presently has a consensus price target of $0.62, suggesting a potential upside of 383.66%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 30.07%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trevali Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million -$239.33 million -2.55 Trevali Mining Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -12.34

Trevali Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining. Trevali Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Trevali Mining peers beat Trevali Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

