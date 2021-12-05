Financial Contrast: Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) & Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and Airsculpt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -43.60% -1.47% -1.33% Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Teladoc Health and Airsculpt Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $1.09 billion 13.53 -$485.14 million ($5.77) -16.02 Airsculpt Technologies $62.77 million 9.50 N/A N/A N/A

Airsculpt Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teladoc Health and Airsculpt Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 13 14 0 2.52 Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Teladoc Health currently has a consensus target price of $180.20, indicating a potential upside of 94.96%. Airsculpt Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 93.56%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Airsculpt Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and Gary Wald and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

