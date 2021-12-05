Firo Hits Market Capitalization of $77.17 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.10 or 0.00012381 BTC on major exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $77.17 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000517 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000143 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,644,987 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

