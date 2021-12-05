First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Receives C$19.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.05.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$13.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.14 and a 1 year high of C$30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.70, for a total value of C$442,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639,667 shares in the company, valued at C$64,422,105.90. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,007,000. Insiders have sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,892 over the last 90 days.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

