First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Holdings Increased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 35,203 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.