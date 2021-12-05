Flagship Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 97.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,166 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69.

