Flagship Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $117.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

