Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 448,820 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 448,820 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $593,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Gartner by 22.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

Shares of IT opened at $309.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,962 shares of company stock valued at $10,410,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.