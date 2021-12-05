Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 959,488 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959,488 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $163.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

