Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Stake Lifted by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund comprises about 2.1% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

