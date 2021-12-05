FLO Hits Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

