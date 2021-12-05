Flow (Dapper Labs) Price Hits $20.34 on Major Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be purchased for about $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.66 or 0.00236466 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CRYPTO:FLOW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

