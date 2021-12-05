Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.28 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

