Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $6.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.