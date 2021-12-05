Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FLR stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fluor stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,199 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

