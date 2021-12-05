Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAF. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 71,079 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRAF opened at $33.30 on Friday. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

