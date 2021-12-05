Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 618,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of FSP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,714. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $642.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

