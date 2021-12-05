Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 2,870 ($37.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,048.50 ($39.83).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The company has a market capitalization of £700.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,333.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,476.37. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,536 ($20.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

In related news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73). Also, insider Charles Cotton acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.