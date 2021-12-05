Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,171.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $306,507.48 and $2,171.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.36 or 0.08313003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00063425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,263.28 or 0.98279535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,278,233 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,975 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

