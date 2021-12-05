FY2021 Earnings Forecast for MiNK Therapeutics Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.73). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

INKT stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

