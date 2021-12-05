FY2022 EPS Estimates for Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Increased by Analyst

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brother Industries in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $3.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

