FY2022 EPS Estimates for Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Increased by Analyst

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brother Industries in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $3.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
About Brother Industries
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
