Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

GRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $1.27 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,028,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 62,394 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

