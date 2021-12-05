Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Buys 15,454 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,217,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Rogers Communications accounts for about 7.8% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $56,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 792,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,651,000 after acquiring an additional 52,015 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.37%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

