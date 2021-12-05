Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up about 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $7,581,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $343,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.9% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 74,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

