Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 6,300 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

