Garrison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 2.2% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $345.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $353.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

