Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 37.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.0% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

WMT stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day moving average is $143.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $383.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,632,429 shares of company stock valued at $808,052,785. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

