Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,665,000 after purchasing an additional 584,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter.

VFH opened at $94.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

