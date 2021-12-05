General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.