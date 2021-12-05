Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $13,026.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001150 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00038995 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007317 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00218845 BTC.
Genesis Vision Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “
Buying and Selling Genesis Vision
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
