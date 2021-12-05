Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.02. Genmab A/S reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. 338,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,570. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

