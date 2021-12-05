Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $40.18. 532,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,476. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 451,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.