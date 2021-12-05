Gitlab (GTLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $88.00 on Friday. Gitlab has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $137.00.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GTLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

