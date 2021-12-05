Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.21

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.21 and traded as high as $9.39. Glencore shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 490,186 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.